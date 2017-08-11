Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:58 (GMT+8)
Taiwan-developed self-driving technologies reach Levels 1 and 2, says ARTC
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Technologies so far developed by research and academic organizations in Taiwan for autonomous driving have reached only Level 1 and Level 2 as defined by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), respectively standing for function-specific automation and combined-function automation, according to government-sponsored Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC).

NHTSA defines six levels of autonomous driving in terms of technological sophistication: from Level 0, the lowest level for complete human control (no autonomous driving), to Level 5, the highest level for full automation of driving, ARTC said.

ARTC, Metal Industries Research & Development Center, National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology as well as Material and Chemical Research Laboratories and Mechanical and Mechatronics Systems Research Laboratories under government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) have unveiled results of R&D in sensing, control decision-making and functions of systems used in cars as well as powering system, power charging system, energy storage system and steering system used in electric vehicles, ARTC noted.

For application to autonomous driving, many of the technologies can be used in ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), ARTC indicated. However, there is much room for improvement before commercialization of such technologies is possible, ARTC noted.

