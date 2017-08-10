Oxford Instruments to expand R&D staff at ITRI

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

UK-based precision instrument maker Oxford Instruments on August 9 announced the expansion of its R&D staff stationed at the Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and signed an MoU with ITRI to extend R&D cooperation to develop semiconductor and optoelectronic devices and equipment including MEMS, Micro LED and silicon photonics, according to ITRI.

Viewing that Taiwan is globally competitive in semiconductor technology and has a complete semiconductor supply chain, and ITRI plays an important role in R&D, Oxford Instruments will expand cooperation with ITRI and local industries, according to finance director Adam Jaufurally for Plasma Technology under Oxford Instruments. In addition, Oxford Instruments and ITRI will jointly offer precision testing/analysis training courses, with ITRI becoming an important base for Oxford Instruments to cultivate engineering R&D personnel in the Asia-Pacific, Jaufurally said.

The Smart Microsystems Technology Center under ITRI successfully developed high-brightness LED technology via cooperation with Oxford Instruments that began in 2006, according to ITRI vice president Duann Jia-ruey.

Finance director Adam Jaufurally for Plasma Technology under Oxford Instruments (second from right) and ITRI vice president Duann Jia-ruey sign an MoU, wirth British Office Taipei representative,Catherine Nettleton

Photo: ITRI