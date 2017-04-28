ITRI unveils LMD 3D large-size printing platform

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

The Laser and Additive Manufacturing Technology Center under the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has unveiled an in-house-developed LMD (laser metal deposition) 3D printing platform able to print 50cm cubic objects, according to general director Tsau Fang-hei.

Development of the platform combined in-house-developed hardware with 3D printing software developed by Belgium-based Materialise NV, Tsau said.

The platform can print high-value metal components for aerospace and automobiles, Tsau noted. In comparison with conventional manufacturing processes, the platform can reduce thermal deformation by 30%, Tsau indicated. Depending on the unique properties of metal materials, the platform can be adjusted in the type of laser beam and scanning track using in-house-developed optical engines, Tsau noted.

In addition to the LMD 3D large-size printing platform, the center has developed two models with printing dimensions of 10cm cubed, and 25cm by 25cm by 30cm.

LMD 3D large-size printing platform developed by the Laser and Additive Manufacturing Technology Center

Photo: ITRI