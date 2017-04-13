ITRI showcases flexible OLED lighting panels at TiLS

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is exhibiting flexible OLED lighting panels with thickness of 0.5mm at the Taiwan International Lighting Show (TiLS) taking place in Taipei during April 12-15, according to ITRI.

Compared with other lighting sources, such flexible OLED lighting panels are uniquely characterized by a large and uniform plane source of lighting, low color temperature, high color rendering index, slimness and transparency, and can be applied to commercial, residential and automotive lighting.

The flexible OLED lighting panels are not only a source of lighting but also a lamp indeed, said general director Wu Chih-i for Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories under ITRI.

ITRI is also showcasing other LED lighting applications, including an LED lighting-based positioning system which displays information on the objects being lit.