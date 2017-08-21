Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:43 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Taiwan to build AI innovation ecosystem, says MOST
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 21 August 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) will undertake five strategic tasks to establish an AI (artificial intelligence) innovation ecosystem in a bid to boost development of AI-related industries and application, according to MOST minister Chen Liang-gee.

The first strategic task is, with a 4-year budget of NT$5 billion (US$165 million), to set up high-performance computing capability for common use by enterprises and academic and research organizations to develop deep learning and Big Data analysis technologies and application of these technologies, and to cultivate AI service providers.

The second is to set up AI innovation R&D centers, investing NT$1 billion annually in R&D of AI fundamental technology, smart medical care, FinTech and smart manufacturing for five years. MOST plans to establish 3-4 AI innovation centers by end-of-2017, invite more than 300 local and overseas scholars and experts to participate in the R&D and produce 3,000 AI-related professionals.

The third is to set up a smart robotics innovation base for AI software-hardware integration and smart robots development. With a 4-year budget of NT$2 billion, MOST plans to set up about 50 startups, train 4,000 smart robotics experts and develop over 30 key technologies.

The fourth is to help semiconductor makers break through AI bottlenecks with a 4-year budget of NT$4 billion. Such bottlenecks include materials, design and manufacturing concerning low-voltage and low-power key devices, next-generation memory, ASICs or smart chips for unmanned vehicles, VR/AR applications and IoT.

The fifth is hold Grand Challenges competitions that stimulate students' innovation in developing AI technology and application. The first competition, Dialog with AI, focuses on computers' capability in Chinese listening comprehension with total awards of NT$30 million, and 129 student teams have registered so far.

Minister

MOST minister Chen Liang-gee (right)
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: AI Taiwan

Topics: Taiwan AI development

Realtime news

  • TowerJazz and Tacoma announce partnership for 8-inch fab in China

    Bits + chips | 7h 2min ago

  • Digitimes Research: AR players shift focus to develop platform products

    Before Going to Press | 3h 17min ago

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone-based credit card payment to be launched

    Before Going to Press | 3h 19min ago

  • Fujitsu plans to sell its handset business

    Before Going to Press | 3h 27min ago

  • China market: Smartphone vendors ready to launch all-screen models

    Before Going to Press | 3h 33min ago

  • Asustek, Acer to roll out Coffee Lake-based notebooks starting September

    Before Going to Press | 3h 33min ago

  • China market: DPVR unseats HTC as VR headset leader in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Winbond announces equipment purchases

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • Copper foil maker Co-Tech net profits hit record high for 4th consecutive quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 49min ago

  • LTPS panel makers look to develop more target markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link