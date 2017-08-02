Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:23 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Taiwan ICT industries face challenges to upgrade, says IDB head
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

While Taiwan's ICT industries have dominated global hardware production, they have faced challenges upgrading via transformation to cope with the global trend of smart applications, according to acting director general Leu Jang-hwa for the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan-based makers together account for the largest share of global production among notebooks, desktops, motherboards, servers and networking/communication devices, recording total ICT production value of US$211.2 billion in 2016, Leu said.

However, Taiwan's ICT industries have long paid a great deal in licensing fees for patented or advanced technologies, and have frequently lost high-level experts, Leu noted. Taiwan's regulatory environment renders it hard for Taiwan-based makers to attract international experts, Leu indicated.

In addition, Taiwan lacks large-scale experimental fields and the ability for Taiwan-based makers to test new solutions, Leu said.

To cope with such challenges, Taiwan-based makers have to enhance cooperation with international enterprises, such as the European Union framework research and innovation program, Horizon 2020, Microsoft and Qualcomm, Leu indicated. This can help Taiwan-based makers become partners in future supply chains for new applications.

To help Taiwan-based makers in manpower training, IDB is boosting a training system that allows university students to be instructed by industry experts at school and become trainees within enterprises, a bid to make learning at universities meet with what businesses actually need, Leu indicated. But, more important is to ease regulations concerned, such as incentive schemes for employees and taxation for foreign experts, Leu noted.

IDB

IDB acting director general Leu Jang-hwa
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

Categories: ICT manufacturing IT + CE

Tags: Taiwan

Realtime news

  • Global Lighting reports decreased earnings for 2Q17

    Displays | 6min ago

  • Shanghai Huahong to build 12-inch fab in Wuxi

    Bits + chips | 36min ago

  • Alpha Networks sees profits down in 2Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 41min ago

  • Novatek expects 2-5% revenue growth in 3Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 39min ago

  • Qualcomm, Win Semi reportedly to team up for 5G mobile infrastructure

    Bits + chips | 4h 22min ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Bits + chips | 5h 15min ago

  • Inspection service firm Sporton sees 2Q17 profits rise

    Before Going to Press | 46min ago

  • Competition in gaming desktop PC segment heating up

    Before Going to Press | 1h 42min ago

  • LG, Sony, Sharp ramping TV shipments at expense of Samsung, China players

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • LG Display OLED expansion plans to affect global TV market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 52min ago

  • Sanan, Epistar to expand LED chip capacity

    Before Going to Press | 1h 55min ago

  • HHGrace to build 12-inch fab in Wuxi

    Before Going to Press | 1h 56min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link