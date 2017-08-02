Taiwan ICT industries face challenges to upgrade, says IDB head

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

While Taiwan's ICT industries have dominated global hardware production, they have faced challenges upgrading via transformation to cope with the global trend of smart applications, according to acting director general Leu Jang-hwa for the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Taiwan-based makers together account for the largest share of global production among notebooks, desktops, motherboards, servers and networking/communication devices, recording total ICT production value of US$211.2 billion in 2016, Leu said.

However, Taiwan's ICT industries have long paid a great deal in licensing fees for patented or advanced technologies, and have frequently lost high-level experts, Leu noted. Taiwan's regulatory environment renders it hard for Taiwan-based makers to attract international experts, Leu indicated.

In addition, Taiwan lacks large-scale experimental fields and the ability for Taiwan-based makers to test new solutions, Leu said.

To cope with such challenges, Taiwan-based makers have to enhance cooperation with international enterprises, such as the European Union framework research and innovation program, Horizon 2020, Microsoft and Qualcomm, Leu indicated. This can help Taiwan-based makers become partners in future supply chains for new applications.

To help Taiwan-based makers in manpower training, IDB is boosting a training system that allows university students to be instructed by industry experts at school and become trainees within enterprises, a bid to make learning at universities meet with what businesses actually need, Leu indicated. But, more important is to ease regulations concerned, such as incentive schemes for employees and taxation for foreign experts, Leu noted.

IDB acting director general Leu Jang-hwa

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017