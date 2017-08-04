France, Canada, UK, Singapore governments pushing forward in AI R&D, says MOEA

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 4 August 2017]

The governments of France, Canada, the UK and Singapore have been making efforts to boost the R&D of AI technology and applications, according to overseas offices of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Significant improvements in the performance of chips and algorithms has led to a relatively mature environment for AI R&D, and many advanced countries see AI as an important force to drive economic growth in the future, MOEA said.

France has announced France IA (Intelligence Articielle), with the Ministry of the Economy, Industry and the Digital Sector and Ministry of National Education, Higher Education and Research jointly implementing the action plan. The government plans to invest EUR15 billion (US$17.8 billion) in the development of AI-related industries over the next six years, including investment in 10 outstanding AI start-ups.

In efforts to boost AI, France has set up 17 theme-specific working groups and invited more than 550 experts, researchers and enterprise representatives to discuss AI industries in demand, the AI ecosystem and expertise, and possible negative impact of AI on social ethics and the economy. The discussion resulted in 59 recommendations for AI development, including giving priority to to the fields of autonomous driving, finance and banking, medical care, transportation and customer relationship management.

270 France-based start-ups have engaged in AI R&D, such as Snips, Deepomatic, Deepki, Databerries and Angus, with the scope of R&D covering deep learning, language translation, computer vision, image/graph recognition and emotion recognition.

Canada has started the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy with a budget of US$94 million to support major cities with famous universities, including Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton, to develop AI technology and applications.

The UK government will have the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund invest in the development of AI-based robotics, clean energy and biotechnology. In particular, the UK government will make extra investments of GBP38 million (US$50.3 million) to support autonomous driving R&D projects.

Singapore's National Research Foundation (NRF) under the prime minister's office has proposed AI.SG, a national program in AI to catalyze and boost Singapore's AI capabilities, with a 5-year budget of SGD150 million (US$110.5 million) to promote development of AI. In addition, the Research Innovation and Enterprise Council under NRF has given priority to AI R&D. A maker space to facilitate cooperation among AI-related enterprises and AI researchers will be inaugurated in January 2018.