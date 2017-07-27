Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:00 (GMT+8)
UMC planning 28HPC, 22ULP processes
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

United Microelectronics (UMC) is looking to expand its 28nm process offering by launching 28nm HPC and 28nm HPC Plus nodes, which will become available in 2018. The foundry also plans to introduce its 22nm ULP process in the middle of next year.

Both UMC's 28nm HPC and 28nm HPC Plus processes are expected to be available after 3-4 quarters, said company co-president Jason Wang at a July 26 investors meeting. A further improved version of UMC's 28nm process, 22nm ULP, will also launch in the middle of 2018, Wang indicated.

Nevertheless, Wang warned UMC will experience declining 28nm HKMG business in the second half of 2017. As for the foundry's 28nm PolySiON node, production capacity for the process continues to run at full utilization.

A cutback in 28nm HKMG chip orders from Qualcomm, as well as several clients' transition to more-advanced 16/14nm process technology, have led to the declining 28nm HKMG business for UMC, according to industry sources.

UMC indicated its overall production capacity for 28nm process technology has reached about 40,000 wafers per month, with 5,000 units produced at its Xiamen, China fab. The foundry has plans to expand 28nm process capacity at its Xiamen fab in 2018, but said the actual progress will depend on market circumstances.

Production capacity for UMC's more-advanced 14nm process technology has reached 2,000 wafers per month, the company said. UMC has not outlined its plans for 10nm and more advanced process technologies.

UMC added its 8-inch lines continue to run at full capacity, while utilization rates at the foundry's 12-inch fabs are around 85% at present. The foundry expects its overall capacity utilization rate to be between 90% and 93% in the third quarter.

In addition, UMC is still engaged in the development of first-generation 3Xnm DRAM production technology for China-based Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit, said the Taiwan-based foundry, adding that it will be ready when Jin Hua starts operating its new 12-inch fab by the end of 2018. UMC will also help Jin Hua develop its second-generation 2Xnm DRAM production technology.

UMC to expand its 28nm process offering

Photo Digitimes file photo

