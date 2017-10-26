UMC profits hit 9-quarter high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 October 2017]

Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported net profits of NT$3.47 billion (US$114.9 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up 65.5% sequentially and hitting a nine-quarter high, with EPS reaching NT$0.28.

UMC generated consolidated revenues of about NT$37.7 billion in the third quarter, up 0.4% on quarter, while gross margin slid 0.5pp to 17.5%.

Robust demand for PC peripherals and consumer electronics products boosted UMC's 8-inch fab capacity utilization rates to nearly 100% in the third quarter, while utilization rates at its 12-inch fabs came above 90%, the company said. UMC utilized about 96% of its overall capacity in the quarter, when the company shipped about 1.75 million 8-inch equivalent wafers compared with the 1.74 million units shipped in the prior quarter and 1.57 million a year earlier.

UMC expects to post a 3-4% sequential decrease in wafer shipments and a nearly 1% ASP decrease for the fourth quarter of 2017. "We foresee 28nm HKMG demand to soften," said company co-president Jason Wang. Capacity utilization rate will fall to 87-89% in the fourth quarter.

UMC's gross margin will slide further to about 15% in the fourth quarter, the company estimated. In addition, UMC's capex target for 2017 remains unchanged at US$1.7 billion.