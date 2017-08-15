SPIL to invest US$25 million in China

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has announced plans to invest indirectly a total of US$25 million in its newly-established wholly-owned subsidiary in China. Named Siliconware Electronics (Fujian), the unit located in Jinjiang (Fujian province, Southern China) will be dedicated to providing assembly and testing services for memory and logic devices.

The new wholly-owned subsidiary in China will help SPIL expand its business locally, according to the Taiwan-based IC backend house.

SPIL in early May disclosed plans to set up the subsidiary through a third party for a total of US$45 million, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Taiwan's United Microelectronics (UMC) also has a 12-inch foundry subsidiary in Xiamen, Fujian province, which has entered 28nm chip production with monthly producttion of 5,000 wafers. UMC said it is looking to expand 28nm process capacity at the Xiamen facility in 2018.

UMC in November 2016 announced the opening of the subsidiary named United Semiconductor (Xiamen), which is a 3-way joint venture foundry between UMC, Xiamen Municipal Government and Fujian Electronics and Information Group.

Also located in China's Fujian province, Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit is expected to start operating its new 12-inch fab by the end of 2018 utilizing 3Xnm DRAM production technology developed by UMC. UMC will also help Jin Hua develop 2Xnm DRAM production technology.

In addition, backend company Tongfu Microelectronics in June 2017 struck a deal with the Xiamen Haicang District government to set up a manufacturing base for advanced packaging and testing services locally with investment totaling CNY7 billion (US$1.1 billion). The planned production base in Xiamen will initially focus on advanced backend technologies including bumping, wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP), flip-chip (FC) and system-in-package (SiP).