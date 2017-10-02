Staying focused on profitability: Q&A with UMC co-president SC Chien

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

United Microelectronics (UMC) recently disclosed plans to expand its 28nm process offering by launching 28nm HPC and 28nm HPC Plus nodes, and introduce a further improved version of UMC's 28nm process, 22nm ULP, with the processes to all become available during 2018. The move could indicate UMC's focus has shifted away from joining the race to 10nm and more advanced process technologies.

Digitimes recently interviewed SC Chien, the newly-appointed co-president of the Taiwan-based pure-play foundry, to talk about the company's technology roadmap and future business outlook.

Q: UMC at its most-recent investors meeting suggested the company will be focusing on enhancing its existing process portfolios rather than pursuing more advanced node technologies. Would you talk about the approach?

A: There will be two directions in our strategy. We will offer more process variants at 28nm HKMG, while regarding a newer 22nm process as the company's secret weapon for next year.

UMC has gone through the commercialization of our 28nm HKMG process in the second half of 2017, and the upcoming 28nm HPC and 28nm HPC Plus nodes are expected to start to be used in customer designs after 3-4 quarters. A new wave of demand for UMC's 28nm processes will be created starting in mid 2018.

Meanwhile, UMC is engaged in the development of a 22nm ULP process. We expect the node to be utilized for customer designs in mid-2018.

UMC's 28nm HKMG and 22nm process technologies will both play an important role in the company's future growth.

Q: How would you differentiate your 28nm offerings from TSMC's?

A: Developers of handset application processors and baseband chips are usually the first target customers of a new process node. UMC's new 28nm HPC and 28nm HPC Plus will also be targeting these customers.

We are aware of fierce competition in the handset AP/baseband market. Therefore, after managing to fill our 28nm manufacturing lines with orders for handset AP and baseband chips, we'll shift our 28nm process target markets to panel driver ICs and MCUs.

UMC has a complete 12-inch wafer fabrication services. Specialty IC design houses' transition to 12-inch fab manufacturing is actually slower-than-expected, while the current availability of 28nm gate-last HKMG processes is few. Therefore, we believe a new wave of demand for 28nm HKMG processes will emerge.

Besides, UMC is confident about our presence in several specific market segments. Our share of the LCD driver IC foundry segment has reached 60-70%. In the RF-SOI technology field, where IDMs are also involved, UMC has achieved some success and is seeing room for further growth.

Q: Will depreciation costs incur from 28nm processes affect UMC's profit growth?

A: We have been expanding 28nm process capacity, which is creating depreciation costs simultaneously. The depreciation costs should reach their peak in 2019 and then start to drop. We expect to see significant profit improvement after 2019.

Raising ASPs will be another way for us to improve further our profitability, and we will also enhance our production efficiency. For 2017, we have made a downward adjustment in capex to US$1.7 billion from US$2 billion.

Q: Can you share with us UMC's short-, mid- and long-term business strategies?

A: In the past, UMC was dedicated to developing advanced process technologies like other major chipmakers. Nevertheless, we have turned our focus to the development of specialty process technology for profit reasons.

Chip demand for IoT and 5G wireless devices is huge. UMC is confident it will meet various customer needs with its complete 8- and 12-inch manufacturing lines and specialty IC process portfolio. We will continue to enhance our specialty process offering for a variety of market segments including those for RF, MEMS, LCD driver IC and OLED driver IC solutions. We set goals to pursue technology advances, as well as market share growth.

UMC's short-term target is to strengthen our core 8- and 12-inch process technologies and improve our manufacturing efficiency. As for UMC's mid-term target, we will be striving to expand our market share. We will continue to optimize our process offerings to provide customers with value-added products, and our wafer ASPs will rise simultaneously.

In the long term, UMC will continue to invest in new technology development. At UMC, we redefine the new technologies which are not just advanced node processes. We redefine the new technologies as those applied to new market segments, such as the markets for IoT, 5G wireless and automotive, where UMC will offer competitive process nodes.

Q: How would you expand your foundry market share without pursuing advanced-node technologies?

A: The worldwide leading-edge pure-play IC foundry excluding memory has reached around US$20 billion, of which UMC contributes only US$4 billion. UMC still has room for huge growth even if it does not pursue advanced-node technologies.

UMC will also be improving our production efficiency for better profitability.

Q: As you said UMC will not pursue advanced-node technologies. How about your 14nm FinFET process?

A: UMC has developed successfully its 14nm FinFET process technology, and we will continue to complete the process platform for customer needs. Nevertheless, we are still evaluating whether we should continue to invest in building additional capacity for the process.

UMC hasn't had plans for 10nm and more advanced process technologies. We are aware that 10nm can be applied to only a few applications, and the life cycle of the process is short. As for 7nm process, we are evaluating whether we should invest our R&D resources in it.

Q: Can you talk about UMC's new Xiamen plant?

A: UMC's 12-inch plant in Xiamen will be China's first foundry capable of mass producing chips using 28nm process technology. Monthly production capacity at the plant has reached 16,000 units, and will ultimately climb to 25,000 units.

The Xiamen plant is vying for orders from China's local fabless chipmakers, as well as international firms which are looking to diversify their regional sources. In addition, UMC is considering expanding production capacity at its China-based 8-inch foundry, Hejian Technology.

UMC co-president SC Chien

Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, September 2017