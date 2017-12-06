Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
Mono-Si, poly-Si solar wafer price gap narrows to US$0.10
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

The gap between quotes by China-based makers for solar mono-Si and poly-Si wafers shrank from over US$0.15 in October 2017 to US$0.14-0.15 in early November and further to US$0.10 at the end of November, according to industry sources.

China-based mono-Si wafer makers originally hoped that quotes for such wafers were US$0.15 higher than those for diamond wire-cut poly-Si ones. However, their clients thought that the reasonable price gap was below US$0.10, and weak demand prompted the makers to lower mono-Si wafer quotes.

Due to strong demand for mono-Si wafers in first-half 2017, the price gap then was far above US$0.15, the sources said.

Due to seasonal effects in fourth-quarter 2017 and first-quarter 2018, China-based makers of solar mono-Si and poly-Si wafers are likely to reduce prices, the sources indicated, adding demand is expected to rebound in late March 2018.

