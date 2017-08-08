China installs 24.4GWp PV power capacity in 1H17, says NEA

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

PV power stations with total installation capacity of 17.29GWp and distributed systems with 7.11GWp were completed and on grid around China in first-half 2017, respectively decreasing 16% and hiking 290% on year, according to China's National Energy Administration (NEA). Total installation capacity of 24.4GWp grew 9% on year.

As June 30, 2017 was the deadline for completion and connection to local power grids so as to be entitled for 2016 feed-in tariff rates - which are higher than those for 2017 - there was a rush for installation in June. As a result, 13.15GWp was installed in June, accounting for 53.9% of the total capacity for first-half 2017. The capacity consisted of 10.07GWp for power stations and 3.08GWp for distributed systems.

In the first half of 2017, PV power stations and distributed systems generated electricity of 51.8 billion kWh in total, increasing 75% on year. However, 3.7 billion kWh or 7.14% of generated electricity was wasted mainly due to insufficient local power grids.