Apple to build iCloud datacenter in Guizhou
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Apple has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the government of Guizhou Province to invest US$1 billion to build a datacenter to promote its iCloud service in China.

With the partnership, Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry, a company operated by the Guizhou Province government will become the sole provider of iCloud services in China.

In the agreement, Apple is able to provide services to its users using iCloud and Guizhou-Cloud Big Data dual-brands and Guizhou-Cloud Big Data will be the responsible for the datacenter's operation.

