Qualcomm net profits fall 40% in fiscal 3Q17 amid Apple dispute

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Qualcomm has announced revenues for its fiscal third quarter ended June 25, 2017 decreased 11% on year to US$5.4 billion, while net profits fell 40% from a year ago to US$900 million. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter came to US$0.58, down from US$0.97 during the same period a year earlier.

On a non-GAAP basis, Qualcomm's revenues for the fiscal third quarter declined 12% on year to US$5.3 billion, while net profits dropped 28% from a year ago to US$1.2 billion. Diluted EPS for the quarter reached US$0.83, down from US$1.16 during the same quarter of fiscal 2016.

Qualcomm indicated its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, particularly net income, were negatively impacted as a result of actions taken by Apple's contract manufacturers, who did not fully report and did not pay royalties due on sales of Apple products, as well as the previously disclosed dispute with another licensee, who did not report or pay royalties due in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Qualcomm also disclosed a reduction in operating cash flow due to a US$940 million payment to BlackBerry and a US$927 million payment related to the Korea Free Trade Commission (KFTC) fine.

"We delivered better than expected results in our semiconductor business this quarter, which drove EPS above the midpoint of our expectations versus our April updated guidance," said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm. "Our products and technologies continue to enable the global smartphone industry, and we are expanding into many exciting new product categories, including automotive, mobile computing, networking and IoT."

"We believe that we hold the high ground with regard to the dispute with Apple, and we have initiated new actions to protect the well-established value of our technologies," Mollenkopf continued.

Looking forward, Qualcomm expects to post revenues of between US$5.4 billion and US$6.2 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, down up to 13% from a year earlier. EPS is forecast to be US$0.55-0.65, down 39-49% from US$1.07 during the same quarter of fiscal 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 is expected to be between US$0.75 and US$0.85, down 34-41% from a year ago.

Qualcomm added the guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 excludes revenues related to the sale of Apple products by Apple's contract manufacturers as well as the other licensee in dispute, as the company expects the recent actions taken by these licensees will continue until the respective disputes are resolved.