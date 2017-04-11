Gigabyte revenues up on year in March

Gigabyte Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.307 billion (US$140.57 million) for March 2017, representing a 8.89% drop on month and 15.46% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$13.326 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.79% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.57% and finished at NT$43.90 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 10, 2017.
Gigabyte: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
4,307
|
(8.9%)
|
15.5%
|
13,326
|
1.8%
Feb-17
|
4,727
|
10.2%
|
42.6%
|
9,018
|
9.7%
Jan-17
|
4,291
|
15%
|
(12.5%)
|
4,291
|
(12.5%)
Dec-16
|
3,731
|
(18.5%)
|
(3%)
|
57,219
|
4.7%
Nov-16
|
4,578
|
13.2%
|
9.5%
|
53,488
|
4.6%
Oct-16
|
4,045
|
(22.9%)
|
(3.5%)
|
48,910
|
14.3%
Sep-16
|
5,244
|
4.8%
|
4.6%
|
44,865
|
16.2%
Aug-16
|
5,004
|
8%
|
10.4%
|
39,621
|
17.9%
Jul-16
|
4,634
|
(4.5%)
|
3.9%
|
34,617
|
19.1%
Jun-16
|
4,853
|
47.4%
|
20.1%
|
29,983
|
21.9%
May-16
|
3,293
|
(15%)
|
(14.5%)
|
25,130
|
22.2%
Apr-16
|
3,874
|
(20.5%)
|
1.9%
|
21,837
|
30.7%
Mar-16
|
4,872
|
(0%)
|
11%
|
17,963
|
39.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017