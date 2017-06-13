Biostar, ASRock, Colorful see rising demand for mining motherboards, says paper

Apple Daily, June 13; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

Because of rising demand for mining cryptocurrencies, motherboard players including Biostar, ASRock and China-based Colorful are enjoying increasing shipments of their mining motherboards, according to a Chinese-language Apple Daily report.

Biostar recently launched its TB250-BTC Pro motherboard that can support up to 12 graphics cards simultaneously and priced at US$124.99. The company pointed out that orders for the motherboard are lined up to the end of September, and it has already asked its production lines to work on a 24-hour rotation shift schedule in order to satisfy demand, the paper noted.

Thanks to the orders, Biostar expects its second-quarter revenues to be higher than in the first, and continue to enjoy growth in the third. The company's mining motherboards accounted for 10% of its overall shipments in the first quarter, but the percentage has risen to 20-30% and profits are also expected to increase because of the motherboards' high ASPs, the paper said.

ASRock is planning to release a motherboard that is able to support up to 13 graphics cards, but is currently behind Biostar by 2-3 months in technology development as the motherboard has not yet entered mass production, the paper pointed out.

Colorful is also optimistic about the business opportunity from cryptocurrency mining and has outsourced motherboard orders to Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) to enter the segment, the paper stated.

Currently, 80% of miners are estimated to have come from the Asia Pacific market, with 70% from China and the remaining 30% from South Korea and Southeast Asia countries, noted the paper.