Taiwan reliance on diamond wire-sliced solar wafers to surge in 4Q17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

As China-based poly-Si wafer makers are fast replacing slurry slicing with diamond wire slicing to reduce production cost, Taiwan-based solar cell makers have been compelled to adopt more diamond wire-sliced wafers, which will account for 50% of their overall wafer purchases in fourth-quarter 2017, up from the present 10%, according to industry sources.

China-based makers will have replaced at least 70% of their slicing capacity by end-of-2017, with the largest supplier GCL-Poly Energy Holdings to see a 100% replacement rate, the sources said. Consequently, China-based makers are decreasing supply of slurry-sliced wafers for Taiwan-based solar cell makers, forcing them to shift to diamond wire-sliced ones.

Using diamond wire-sliced wafers enables production of polycrystalline black silicon solar cells with higher energy conversion rates, but it is necessary to adjust texturing technology in solar cell manufacturing process by adopting either MCCE (metal-catalyzed chemical etching) or RIE (reactive ion etching) technology, the sources indicated. However, either MCCE or RIE is costly for Taiwan-based cell makers and therefore few of them have adopted either, the sources noted.

In order to use diamond wire-sliced wafers, Taiwan-based solar cell makers have used additives in manufacturing process, the sources said. Using such additives does not enable production of polycrystalline black silicon solar cells but only reduces changes in physical appearance of cells made from diamond wire-sliced wafers, the sources noted. Changes in physical appearance make the cells look like grade B ones that command lower prices, the sources indicated.

Among Taiwan-based cell makers, Neo Solar Power (NSP) is phasing out production of poly-Si models and focuses on mono-Si PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell), while Sino-American Silicon Products has extended production to PERC polycrystalline black silicon cells.