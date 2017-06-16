China makers lower prices for solar-grade monocrystalline wafers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Leading China-based makers have lowered prices for solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers by US$0.026 to US$0.76 for models with thickness of 180-micron and by US$0.02 to US$0.78 for 190-micron models, according to industry sources.

For the Taiwan market, China-based makers have lowered quotes to about US$0.78 for a 180-micron solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafers and to about US$0.80 for 190-micron models, slightly higher to cover the costs of Taiwan's 4% import duty and RMA services, the sources said. Leading China-based solar wafer makers have signed supply contracts with Taiwan-based solar cell makers, the sources indicated.

The price reduction is because leading wafer makers have brought additional capacity online, increasing supply. Additionally, prices for solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafers have fallen to levels that make shifting from monocrystalline to polycrystalline a potential consideration, the sources explained.

Taiwan-based solar cell makers will benefit from the wafer price reduction and increased supply, as they have a technological advantages with PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the sources indicated.

Prices for solar-grade monocrystalline wafers are expected to fall further, the sources noted.