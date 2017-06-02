Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:53 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
28°C
Taiwan market: Android Pay launches
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

Google has launched its mobile payment service, Android Pay, in the Taiwan market through cooperation with two local banks initially, CTBC Bank and First Commercial Bank.

Consumers using smartphones or tablets equipped with NFC functionality and running Android Kitkat 4.4 or more advanced operating systems will be able to access the mobile payment service.

Taiwan is the fourth Android Pay market in Asia and 13th around the world, according to Chien Lee-feng, managing director of Google Taiwan.

Taiwan is a potential market for Android Pay as the penetration rate of smartphones in the local market has reached 82%, and over 62% smartphone users have made purchases over the Internet, Chien noted.

Additionally, Taiwan's e-commerce market has been growing at an annual rate of 20% on average recently, with aggregate transaction value reaching NT$38 billion (US$1.263 billion), Chien revealed.

Android Pay on the way

Android Pay launches in Taiwan
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017

Realtime news

  • Teco Electric & Machinery opens smart motor factory

    IT + CE | 18min ago

  • SMIC eyeing top-3 spot in pure-play foundry segment

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • Pegatron unveils new notebooks, in-car electronics, facial recognition technology

    IT + CE | 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link