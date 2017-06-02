Taiwan market: Android Pay launches

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

Google has launched its mobile payment service, Android Pay, in the Taiwan market through cooperation with two local banks initially, CTBC Bank and First Commercial Bank.

Consumers using smartphones or tablets equipped with NFC functionality and running Android Kitkat 4.4 or more advanced operating systems will be able to access the mobile payment service.

Taiwan is the fourth Android Pay market in Asia and 13th around the world, according to Chien Lee-feng, managing director of Google Taiwan.

Taiwan is a potential market for Android Pay as the penetration rate of smartphones in the local market has reached 82%, and over 62% smartphone users have made purchases over the Internet, Chien noted.

Additionally, Taiwan's e-commerce market has been growing at an annual rate of 20% on average recently, with aggregate transaction value reaching NT$38 billion (US$1.263 billion), Chien revealed.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017