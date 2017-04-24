Taipei, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 14:40 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
AMEC aims to grow revenues to CNY2 billion in 2020
Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) aims to grow its revenues to CNY2 billion (US$290.4 million) in 2020, and is striving to be among the world's top-5 semiconductor equipment suppliers by 2050, according to Gerald Yin, CEO for the Shanghai-based chip equipment maker.

AMEC managed to post 30-35% sales growth annually over the past several years, said Yin, adding that sales for 2017 are poised for explosive growth. The company's sales are forecast to top CNY1.1 billion in 2017, and continue to grow reaching CNY2 billion in 2020, Yin indicated.

AMEC has a goal of entering the world's top-5 semiconductor equipment vendors by 2050 with sales coming to CNY5 billion, Yin said.

AMEC has teamed up with major foundry chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) in the manufacture of advanced-node chips, Yin indicated.

At TSMC, AMEC successfully installed more than 200 sets of reactive ion etch (RIE) equipment, Yin said. AMEC has also begun to partner with UMC in the manufacture of 14nm chips.

In addition, MEMS chip vendors including STMicroelectronics and Bosch adopt AMEC's tools for their TSV silicon etching, Yin noted.

Worldwide, AMEC has installed a total of 582 sets of RIE equipment, Yin disclosed. The number will expand to 770 units in 2017 representing an around 35% increase.

AMEC's tools are already being involved in chipmakers' third-generation 10nm and 7nm process technologies, Yin indicated. The company will move forward supporting its semiconductor customers in the development of next-generation 5nm and 3.5nm process technologies, Yin said.

AMEC CEO Gerald Yin

AMEC CEO Gerald Yin
Photo: Claire Sung, Digitimes, April 2017

Realtime news

  • Realtek sees profits down in 1Q17

    Bits + chips | 5min ago

  • GlobalWafers seeing robust semiconductor wafer demand

    Bits + chips | 14min ago

  • Corning reports core EPS of US$0.39 for 1Q17

    Displays | 18min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Biometric sensor shipments to see CAGR of over 30% from 2017-2020

    Bits + chips | 3h ago

  • Taiwan market: Bank launches AI financial advisory services

    IT + CE | 3h 6min ago

  • GCL-Poly fails to team up with Motech, NSP

    Green energy | 3h 19min ago

  • Taiwan server makers see reshuffle of orders from Microsoft, Facebook, Google

    IT + CE | 3h 28min ago

  • PTI looks to sequential revenue growth through 4Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 31min ago

  • AMD unveils Radeon Pro Duo graphics card

    IT + CE | 3h 35min ago

  • 60.16 million LCD TV panel shipped globally in 1Q17, says WitsView

    Displays | Apr 25, 22:29

  • Micron, Microsoft announce collaboration

    Bits + chips | Apr 25, 22:17

  • Merry reports strong EPS for 1Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | Apr 25, 22:13

  • DJI showcasing drone accessories at NAB Show 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:31

  • Arima Optoelectronics to sell part of stake in Arima Lasers

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:21

  • Digitimes Research: Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba launch OLED TVs in Japan

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:18

  • China market: Flat panel makers slash prices to win orders

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:15

  • PTI eyeing to become largest backend house in Japan

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:14

  • Nexcom International suffers net loss per share of NT$0.31 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:13

  • Motech Industries application to issue new shares denied

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:13

  • 49.3 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 1Q17, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | Apr 25, 21:11

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link