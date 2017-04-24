AMEC aims to grow revenues to CNY2 billion in 2020

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) aims to grow its revenues to CNY2 billion (US$290.4 million) in 2020, and is striving to be among the world's top-5 semiconductor equipment suppliers by 2050, according to Gerald Yin, CEO for the Shanghai-based chip equipment maker.

AMEC managed to post 30-35% sales growth annually over the past several years, said Yin, adding that sales for 2017 are poised for explosive growth. The company's sales are forecast to top CNY1.1 billion in 2017, and continue to grow reaching CNY2 billion in 2020, Yin indicated.

AMEC has a goal of entering the world's top-5 semiconductor equipment vendors by 2050 with sales coming to CNY5 billion, Yin said.

AMEC has teamed up with major foundry chipmakers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) in the manufacture of advanced-node chips, Yin indicated.

At TSMC, AMEC successfully installed more than 200 sets of reactive ion etch (RIE) equipment, Yin said. AMEC has also begun to partner with UMC in the manufacture of 14nm chips.

In addition, MEMS chip vendors including STMicroelectronics and Bosch adopt AMEC's tools for their TSV silicon etching, Yin noted.

Worldwide, AMEC has installed a total of 582 sets of RIE equipment, Yin disclosed. The number will expand to 770 units in 2017 representing an around 35% increase.

AMEC's tools are already being involved in chipmakers' third-generation 10nm and 7nm process technologies, Yin indicated. The company will move forward supporting its semiconductor customers in the development of next-generation 5nm and 3.5nm process technologies, Yin said.





AMEC CEO Gerald Yin

Photo: Claire Sung, Digitimes, April 2017