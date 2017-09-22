Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:53 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
Tokyo Electron optimistic about etching equipment demand for 3D NAND, FinFET
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Etching equipment demand for the manufacture of 3D NAND flash memory and FinFET chips is expected to grow in 2018 and 2019, according to Tokyo Electron, which expects its share of the global etching equipment market to reach 30% by 2020.

The NAND flash memory industry is engaged in the transition of 32/48-layer to 64/72-layer stacking technology in 2017, and is gearing up for the transition to 96-layer 3D NAND in 2018 and 2019. With the 3D NAND era kicking off, demand for etching equipment is expected to be robust, said Tokyo Electron.

Meanwhile, before the commercialization of EUV lithography, the logic foundry sector's transition to 7/10nm FinFET process technology still requires multiple patterning exposure techniques and also increase the use of etching machines, Tokyo Electron indicated.

Equipment for the production of semiconductors currently accounts for 90% of Tokyo Electron's revenues. The fab toolmaker also produces equipment for the production of flat-panel displays.

In the photoresist coating machine segment, Tokyo Electron with its Clean Track series has grabbed an as high as 90% market share worldwide. Revenues generated from the Clean Track product line account for 30% of the company's total revenues.

In the global etching equipment market segment, Tokyo Electron has an about 23% share trailing only Lam Research. The company aims to expand its etching equipment market share to 30% in 2020.

Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron eyeing larger share of global etching equipment market.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link