Tokyo Electron optimistic about etching equipment demand for 3D NAND, FinFET

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Etching equipment demand for the manufacture of 3D NAND flash memory and FinFET chips is expected to grow in 2018 and 2019, according to Tokyo Electron, which expects its share of the global etching equipment market to reach 30% by 2020.

The NAND flash memory industry is engaged in the transition of 32/48-layer to 64/72-layer stacking technology in 2017, and is gearing up for the transition to 96-layer 3D NAND in 2018 and 2019. With the 3D NAND era kicking off, demand for etching equipment is expected to be robust, said Tokyo Electron.

Meanwhile, before the commercialization of EUV lithography, the logic foundry sector's transition to 7/10nm FinFET process technology still requires multiple patterning exposure techniques and also increase the use of etching machines, Tokyo Electron indicated.

Equipment for the production of semiconductors currently accounts for 90% of Tokyo Electron's revenues. The fab toolmaker also produces equipment for the production of flat-panel displays.

In the photoresist coating machine segment, Tokyo Electron with its Clean Track series has grabbed an as high as 90% market share worldwide. Revenues generated from the Clean Track product line account for 30% of the company's total revenues.

In the global etching equipment market segment, Tokyo Electron has an about 23% share trailing only Lam Research. The company aims to expand its etching equipment market share to 30% in 2020.

Photo: Digitimes file photo