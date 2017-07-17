Taiwan AI Labs moving to turn Tainan into AI-backed city

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Just three months after jointly setting 2017 as the first year for Taiwan's AI (artificial intelligence) development, the Taiwan AI Labs and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) have worked out a major AI application project: utilizing AI drones to conduct aerial photography over the southern city of Tainan and applying AI computing technologies to help Tainan develop into the country's first AI-backed smart city.

Ethan Tu, head of the Taiwan AI Labs, said he conceived of the project after the sudden death of Chi Po-lin, the acclaimed director of the 2013 documentary film "Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above." Chi died on June 10 at the age of 52 when the chopper carrying him and his assistant photographer crashed in eastern Taiwan, killing them and the pilot. The director and his crew were filming the sequel to "Beyond Beauty" at the time of the accident.

Speaking at a press conference held July 14 at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) Bureau under MOST, Tu said that well before the accident, his labs had been engaged in the development of AI drones to support Chi's aerial filming.

AI drones ideal for smart aerial photography

While general consumer-type drones fail to conduct smart photography, AI can help in this regard, Tu said. For the project, he said the STSP Bureau and Taiwan AI Labs have pooled resources from the government and private sectors, including the MOST, Tainan City Government, National Cheng Kung University, GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology, Metal Industries Research & Development Centre, National Center for High-Performance Computing, and Nvidia.

Under the project, not only AI drones will be used to take aerial photos over Tainan; AI computing technologies will also be also extensively applied to help maintain cultural relics and monuments, assist in tourism promotion, and monitor environmental and traffic conditions of the city, etc, so as to achieve international-level AI applications and spawn the birth of Taiwan's startups dedicated to AI applications, according to Tu.

Speaking on the same occasion, Tainan City Mayor William Lai said that Tainan will become Taiwan's first pilot field for aerial photography by AI drones, allowing Taiwan's people to see the beauty of the country starting from Tainan. He expressed the hope that Tainan could really become Taiwan's first new AI city.

Nurturing AI software talent

For his part, deputy science and technology minister Hsu You-chin said the government will focus its efforts on nurturing AI software talent and creating an environment favorable for AI development. The science ministry plans to funnel NT$5 billion (US$164.6 million) into the construction of a large cross-field high-performance AI computing research base, he added.

Hsu said this year is the inaugural year of Taiwan's AI development, and it still has a long way to go, stressing that close combination of software and hardware resources from both the government and private sectors is badly needed to create a milestone for AI applications in Taiwan.

VIPs from both the government and private sectors jointly kick off the AI drone application project at STSP.

