STSP stepping up innovation efforts for annual revenue goal of over NT$1 trillion

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

Following 20 years of operation, Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) is gearing up for innovation and transformation by enforcing a spate of measures and introducing crucial members into the park, aiming to have its revenues break the NT$1 trillion ( US$32.96 billion) in the short term, according to the STSP Bureau.

For instance, the bureau officially kicked off a program, dubbed ''Marching Toward Innovation Super Highway" on August 11, in an effort to assist new startups in tapping into international markets more swiftly.

Unveiling the program, Lin Wei-cheng, director general of the STSP Bureau, said the park scored total revenues of NT$829.6 billion in 2016, with a total workforce of 78,000 people. Lin continued that in marking the park's 20th founding anniversary this year, his bureau is actively developing sound living functions at STSP to set a better stage for young talent to perform, while endeavoring to achieve the annual revenue goal of exceeding NT$1 trillion as soon as possible.

In a show of support for the STSP's efforts, the Taiwan ITRI New Venture Association, which comprises spinoffs from ITRI and ventures set up by former ranking ITRI officials, has decided to set up a branch in the STSP to help new tech startups in southern Taiwan tackle problems by utilizing ITRI's abundant technological and talent resources.

Sound ecosystem for innovation startups in southern Taiwan

Likewise, StarFab Accelerator will also station in the STSP to help makers carry out innovation and transformation programs. The firm's founder and CEO Amanda Liu said that her company will first assist Himax Technologies, Tongtai Machine & Tool, GEOSAT Aerospace & Technology, and All Ring Tech in addressing issues the fields of smart production, AR (augmented reality), drones, and smart robots and farming, and then gradually extend service to other firms in southern cities, hoping to help build a sound ecosystem for innovation startups in southern Taiwan.

Furthermore, the STSP has also teamed up with the Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology to set up an open, cross-field service platform, allowing companies to raise whatever problems they see and offer prizes for those who can solve the problems. The platform has successfully gathered over 100 experts from the industry, academic and research sectors to provide solutions to address issues in the fields of green energy, biotechnology, precision machine, ICT, and Internet of Things (IoT) over the past seven months, with prizes amounting to NT$4.3 million.

In addition, the university has also been contracted to take charge of the incubation center of the STSP since the beginning of 2017, bearing a mission of nurturing teams capable of setting up new startups in Southeast Asia.

StarFab Accelerator and Taiwan ITRI New Venture Association to station in STSP

Photo: Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology