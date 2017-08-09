Taiwan IT industry can directly jump onto AI development: Q&A with LotaData CEO Apu Kumar

Judy Lin, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

While high-tech gurus have yet to reach a consensus over whether Taiwan is suitable for developing artificial intelligence (AI) applications, a US-based AI company quietly came to Taiwan in late 2016 to join the MOX (Mobile-Only Accelerator) operation and set up its Greater China headquarters in Taipei. The company, LotaData, is among a few startup companies able to achieve profitable operation within two to three years after inception.

In a recent interview with Digitimes, LotaData's co-founder and CEO Apu Kumar sheds light on AI applications and explains his optimism about Taiwan IT industry's ability to directly jump onto AI development from the IT hardware sector. The following is an excerpt of the interview.

Q: What inspired you to found LotaData?

A: I'm a 100% software engineer. In 1989, I teamed up with some partners to set up the search engine company MySimon.com, earlier than Google. The site, dedicated to price comparisons, was sold to CNET for US$700 million in 2001. Ten years later, I teamed up with some friends to set up BlueStacks to produce BlueStacks APP players designed to enable Android applications to run on PCs running Windows and macOs.

So, LotaData is the third startup I have set up. What drove me to do it? This has something to do with what we found at BlueStacks: running advertisements on mobile devices was a big issue to address. When you use a mobile phone, there are always undesirable ads coming out, with over 90% of the ads meaningless to you. The ads are usually released based on your browsing habits or your personal online profile, and therefore can hardly cater to your offline behaviors, such as your weekend exercise habits, your favorite shopping centers, your favorite activities, etc.

This was the issue we found at BlueStacks, and we were eager to find solutions, leading to the birth of LotaData. My past software engineering experience and my interest in Big Data and AI applications combined to drive me to set up LotaData.

Q: Are LotaData's solutions mainly applicable to mobile phone ads? It seems that they can be also applied for smart-city purposes?

A: For a big company with millions of users, it's necessary to understand the offline behaviors of consumers, such as their geo-activities and geo-signatures. For instance, if I know 50% of the users will go to Starbucks every day, 30% to Dante Coffee and 20% to Mr Brown Coffee, then I will know where to go to negotiate over cooperative marketing projects. Likewise, if I know 20% of my customers are workout enthusiasts, going to fitness centers every day, then I will know when and what proper ads I should issue.

Accordingly, marketing and message presentation are highly associated with offline behaviors of customers, and only conveying right messages to customers at the right time will boost the marketing success rate.

Smart city will be another important outlet for such applications. For instance, if Taipei City Government knows Da An Forest Park has annually attracted over one million visits by residents, with 70% of them doing activities in the park and 30% jogging around the park, then the government would allocate reasonable budgets for the maintenance of facilities in the park, in accordance with the data concerning the usage frequencies of the facilities.

Q: Has LotaData started making profits from its operations? What about the revenues and earnings figures for these years?

A: We're not a listed company, so it's not convenient for us to reveal our financial figures. Nevertheless, since its inception in 2015, our company has seen its revenues double annually. For a startup, the sooner it begins to earn profits, the more it can secure sustainable development. The encouraging news is that we have started making profits.

Q: How many cities have witnessed the presence of LotaData's business operations?

A: Our company, headquartered in San Francisco, has gradually extended its business tentacles to cities around the US. As my hometown is in Mumbai, India, I am also beginning to develop the India market. In addition, Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand are showing explosive business growth, and we will not miss the business opportunities in these countries. Since it's difficult for us to tap the Asia market on our own, we have decided to collaborate with Taiwan's MOX and set up our Greater China headquarters in Taipei based on a suggestion by MOX's general manager William Bao Bean. Furthermore, we have an office in Singapore as a foothold for developing Southeast Asian market.

Q: What factors have driven you to establish LotaData's Greater China headquarters in Taipei?

A: I had been busy with business development in Taipei, Beijing, Shanghai, South Korea and Japan when I served at BlueStacks, and Taipei was then our home in Eastern Asia. We have chosen Taipei, instead of Shanghai or Beijing, as LotsData's Greater China headquarters because Taipei boasts very good innovation ecosystems, sufficient supply of quality talent, and reasonable payments for IT engineers, while overall operating costs are also much lower than in Shanghai and Beijing. What's more, Taiwanese people are very friendly to foreigners.

Q: Do you think Taiwan needs more companies like LotaData? If so, why?

A: Taiwan has very good education systems and sufficient supply of quality talent, especially in hardware engineering and semiconductor. Talent is the most crucial element in the development of Big Data, Thick Data analyses and even AI. I think these Taiwan's talented engineers can easily apply AI to solve security, transportation and commercial problems.

Taiwan does need more companies that can apply Big Data analyses to tackle problems found in daily lives, and they can even help Taiwan with its economic transformation. In my opinion, Taiwan can directly jump over hardware onto the development of AI applications, instead of gradually transforming from hardware to software and then finding other ways into AI development. Taiwan's AI talent can directly focus on automation and various AI solutions. With its population scale, industrial and geographic advantages, Taiwan is very suitable for developing AI applications.

Q: Most firms in Taiwan's IT industry are engaged in hardware production. What suggestions would you make to facilitate their foray into AI applications ?

A: They can apply AI to hardware usage situations to fix abnormalities, or to the automation of hardware manufacturing, such as utilizing robotics in production. In addition, image recognition is an in-depth AI area that can be applied to the deployments of CCTVs and beacons, which are essential to the development of smart cities. AI can also be utilized to help hardware makers analyze data to maximize production synergy and minimize product defect rate.

LotaData co-founder and CEO Apu Kumar

Photo: Company