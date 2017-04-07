Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:08 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: DJI to sell drones in local market
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

China-based drone maker Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) will open a retail shop at the Syntrend Creative Park in Taipei on April 8.

The retail shop, which will perform as a sales agent for DJI in Taiwan, will have a demonstration area to enable potential buyers to try flying drones in the shop, according to the company.

A complete lineup of DJI's products will be available in the shop, including DJI's Phantom 4 Pro, Mavic Pro and Inspire 2 drone products, Zenmuse cameras, Osmo Mobile stabilizers and Matrice flight controllers.

DJI showcasing drone

DJI showcasing its drone products in Taipei
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017

