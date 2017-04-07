Taiwan market: DJI to sell drones in local market

China-based drone maker Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI) will open a retail shop at the Syntrend Creative Park in Taipei on April 8.
The retail shop, which will perform as a sales agent for DJI in Taiwan, will have a demonstration area to enable potential buyers to try flying drones in the shop, according to the company.
A complete lineup of DJI's products will be available in the shop, including DJI's Phantom 4 Pro, Mavic Pro and Inspire 2 drone products, Zenmuse cameras, Osmo Mobile stabilizers and Matrice flight controllers.
DJI showcasing its drone products in Taipei
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017