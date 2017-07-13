Taipei, Friday, July 14, 2017 10:08 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
Taiwan to beef up development of AI
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

The Taiwan government will enhance development of smart-oriented sciences and technologies, especially development of AI technology and applications, according to the Board of Science and Technology (BOST) under the Executive Yuan.

In order to develop smart-oriented sciences and technologies, the government will focus on AI computing software and AI chip solutions, creating an open environment for smart innovations to facilitate the digital transformation of the public and the private sector, cultivate and recruit more than 10,000 experts, and promote establishment of about 100 start-up innovation companies, BOST said.

For creating an open environment in particular, the government will provide local areas for testing and trial runs of AI solutions as well as data collection administration.

The government aims to make Taiwan a global AI innovation R&D base and a cluster for AI applications, deputy minister for Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin indicated. In line with the goal, the government will boost development of niche-market smart SoC solutions for application to fields in which Taiwan has advantages, including automotive electronics, medical electronics and smart manufacturing, Shen noted.

Realtime news

  • TSMC expects to see 10nm account for 10% of 2017 revenues

    Bits + chips | 9h 42min ago

  • Compal reportedly to recruit ex-Inventec manager to lead server business

    Before Going to Press | 12h 8min ago

  • Faraday unveils 28HPC USB 3.1 PHY and 40LP Type-C PHY with PD controller

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:59

  • Taiwan market: OTT device players expected to acquire viewers from CHT

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:55

  • Largan Precision nets NT$71.56 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:54

  • Vivo to enter Taiwan smartphone market in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:52

  • IC design house Nyquest 2Q17 profits to hit record high

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:45

  • US Department of Commerce announces solar anti-dumping review

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:43

  • Skyworks seeking acquisition in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Jul 13, 21:41

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link