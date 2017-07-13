Taiwan to beef up development of AI

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

The Taiwan government will enhance development of smart-oriented sciences and technologies, especially development of AI technology and applications, according to the Board of Science and Technology (BOST) under the Executive Yuan.

In order to develop smart-oriented sciences and technologies, the government will focus on AI computing software and AI chip solutions, creating an open environment for smart innovations to facilitate the digital transformation of the public and the private sector, cultivate and recruit more than 10,000 experts, and promote establishment of about 100 start-up innovation companies, BOST said.

For creating an open environment in particular, the government will provide local areas for testing and trial runs of AI solutions as well as data collection administration.

The government aims to make Taiwan a global AI innovation R&D base and a cluster for AI applications, deputy minister for Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin indicated. In line with the goal, the government will boost development of niche-market smart SoC solutions for application to fields in which Taiwan has advantages, including automotive electronics, medical electronics and smart manufacturing, Shen noted.