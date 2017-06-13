China market: JD.com starts using drones for deliveries

Claire Sung, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

China-based e-commerce giant JD.com has started delivery services using drones in four cities, including Xian, Chengdu and Suqian, in China, according to the company.

Billing its smart logistics center in Suqian, Jiangsu province of China as the world's first operating center for commercial drones, DJ.com said it has initiated two routing flights for its drones.

The unmanned smart logistics center and the fleet of drones will handle the complete logistics process from loading, unloading and delivery of cargo automatically, while the drones will be also fly back to its station automatically.

DJ.com has also reached a cooperation agreement with the Xian National Civil Aerospace Industrial Base to jointly develop commercial drones, said the company.

DJ.com demonstrating operation of its delivery drone

Photo: Company