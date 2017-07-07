Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:48 (GMT+8)
Taiwan to create AI innovation ecosystem
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has set aside a 5-year budget of NT$5 billion (US$165 million) specifically for developing AI (artificial intelligence) core technologies and smart applications creating an AI Innovation ecosystem consisting of 3-4 R&D centers, according to minister Chen Liang-gee.

AI R&D centers will be set up at universities, with a professor to act as director and staff members to consist of professors and associated researchers, Ph.D and masters students.

R&D will include hardware including chips, cloud computing devices and terminal devices; algorithm technologies including deep learning, Big Data analysis and forecasting, and voice and image recognition; smart applications including financial technology, and smart manufacturing, healthcare and transportation.

MOST hopes the R&D centers can develop AI core technologies and cross-field applications through integrating university resources with research organizations and enterprises, as well as cooperating with international research entities.

MOST will offer a monthly R&D stipend of up to NT$60,000 for a research project leader, much higher than the general NT$25,000 for a university research project leader.

Science and Technology Minister Chen Liang-gee
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, July 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
