AI may reshape Taiwan role in global tech sector, says Google Taiwan chief

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

As the world is moving into the AI First era from the Mobile First one, AI (artificial intelligence) development will be of great importance to Taiwan and likely to reshape its role in the global high-tech sector, Google Taiwan managing director LF Chien has said.

Chien made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the 2017 Taiwan AI Conference jointly hosted November 9 in Taipei by the Institute of Information Science under Academia Sinica and the Taiwan Data Science Foundation.

Chien said Taiwan has performed well in the tech development, given the facts that it is one of the 11 countries nurturing the world's top 100 enterprises by market capitalization, has three firms among the global top 100 enterprises by R&D, and also enjoys a presence in the ranking of the world's top 100 AI startups.

AI applications to all domains are just emerging as great opportunities for Taiwan to explore, Chien said, adding that Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology has made a quick response in this regard by deciding to appropriate NT$16 billion (US$530 million) to support AI development at academic units. And if the industrial sector can aggressively follow suit by funneling 100 folds of investment funds into the development of AI technologies and applications, Taiwan will succeed in the AI sector, Chien opined.

2017 set as starting year for Taiwan AI development

The science ministry has set 2017 as the starting year for Taiwan's AI development, and will spend NT$16 billion over the next four years to finance the establishment of AI research centers at some of the country's top universities, so as to cultivate AI talent for smart healthcare and other domains.

Chien stressed that Taiwan makers boast advantages in manufacturing AI hardware devices, and they are always able to accept new customers no matter how technologies will davance. Citing smartphones as an example, Chien said as many countries prohibit personal data from being transmitted to the cloud but allow the data to be placed in smartphones, a smartphone will become a supercomputer that can store complete personal data, recognize voices and faces and perform AI capabilities and other functions, but without the requirement for network-connected computing performance. This will constitute a good opportunity for Taiwan ICT hardware makers, he added.

But in the AI era, he advised, Taiwan should cultivate more software talent needed to support smart healthcare and smart manufacturing of traditional industries, instead of focusing all resources on hardware production.

Upcoming AI First era

Chien said that inherent aptitudes of human beings can hardly be achieved by AI, although AI can perform whatever skills that people can master by learning, such as playing chess or driving. In the upcoming era of AI First, AI can do almost everything for people, including helping them chat with their girlfriends, with the chat contents probably beyond their knowledge.

On another front, many Taiwan young people are relatively keen on developing apps as startups, but they can hardly find new users of their apps, because there are now over four million apps available worldwide and users are showing declining eagerness to downward apps, according to Chien.

Currently, global network technology industries are dominated by the US and China, with almost all the global tech giants concentrated in the two countries, Chien said, adding that it's difficult for Japan and Europe to catch up with them.

Google Taiwan managing director LF Chien.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017