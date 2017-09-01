Taipei, Saturday, September 2, 2017 15:18 (GMT+8)
Professors develop new PV module material
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Two professors from a southern Taiwan university have developed indium-plated aluminum solder strips which can be directly attached to PV modules without using silver paste as adhesive.

The professors, Hung Fei-yi and Lui Truan-sheng, from National Cheng Kung University's Department of Materials Science and Engineering, have obtained a Taiwan patent for their invention and will seek cooperation with PV module makers to commercialize the material.

Solder strips, which are attached to PV modules using silver paste, collects electricity generated by the modules. Solder strips made from aluminum and plated with indium do the job without using silver paste.

Silver oxide resulting from curing of silver paste has internal resistance, and using indium-plated aluminum solder strip is equivalent to raising energy conversion efficiency by over 5% compared to using conventional solder strips, according to the professors.

Indium-plated aluminum solder strip can be attached to PV modules without using silver paste as adhesive.
Photo: National Cheng Kung University

