Getac sees revenues ride high in June
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Ruggedized computing device maker Getac Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.81 billion (US$59.48 million) for June, increasing 17.95% on month and 11.27% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$10.23 billion, up 13.26% on year.

The company is optimistic about its revenues performance in the second half and expects growth from the second half of 2016. Company chairman Ming-han Huang also noted that the company's ruggedized PC, chassis and car component businesses will all enjoy growth in the second half.

Huang expects the company's revenues in the second half to grow between 5-15% from the second half of 2016 and its revenues in July will slip from June and will stay at a low level in August, but will enjoy strong growth in September.

Since demand for double biometric security functions such as face and iris identification, has been increasing, Huang expects the company's ruggedized product sales to benefit from the trend. The company's high-price glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic chassis is also expected to see increased sales in the second half.

The company also began shipping carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic chassis for high-end enterprise models. Since carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic chassis are more eco-friendly compared to traditional metal chassis in terms of manufacturing, demand has been increasing from China- and US-based vendors.

