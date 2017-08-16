Taipei, Thursday, August 17, 2017 14:30 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Dell stresses importance of digital transformation at technology forum
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Dell on August 15 hosted Dell Technology Forum 2017 in Taipei, discussing the trend of digital transformation through explaining software-defined or cloud-like modern datacenters.

In April, Dell partnered with 10 Taiwan-based players to form Digi-Cloud Alliance and is hoping to assist local enterprises to transform their businesses in line with the latest developments in Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud platform applications.

At the forum, Dell also talked about human-robot partnerships. Dell's data from research firms showed that 85% of the jobs in 2030 still have not yet been created so far and humans will learn new abilities via augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) environments.

Realtime news

  • China market: MediaTek to roll out new Helio P series for mid-range smartphones

    Bits + chips | 33min ago

  • Apple Watch 3 launch likely at year-end 2017, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 34min ago

  • HMD Global unveils Nokia 8

    Mobile + telecom | 37min ago

  • Getac shipping GVS products to US market

    Before Going to Press | Aug 16, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link