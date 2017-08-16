Dell stresses importance of digital transformation at technology forum

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Dell on August 15 hosted Dell Technology Forum 2017 in Taipei, discussing the trend of digital transformation through explaining software-defined or cloud-like modern datacenters.

In April, Dell partnered with 10 Taiwan-based players to form Digi-Cloud Alliance and is hoping to assist local enterprises to transform their businesses in line with the latest developments in Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud platform applications.

At the forum, Dell also talked about human-robot partnerships. Dell's data from research firms showed that 85% of the jobs in 2030 still have not yet been created so far and humans will learn new abilities via augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) environments.