Catcher sees 30% on-year growth in June revenues

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Metal chassis maker Catcher Technology has announced revenues of NT$7.29 billion (US$243.49 million) for June, up 19.8% on month and 30% on year. Catcher's second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues were NT$18.5 billion, up 26.9% from the first quarter and 5.6% on year and for the first half, the company had NT$33.08 billion, down 3.7% from the same period a year ago.

Catcher chairman Hung Shui-shu pointed out that the company's revenue performance in the second half is expected to grow dramatically and some market watchers believe the growth will be contributed by Apple's next-generation iPhones.

Catcher is also planning to expand the capacity at its three major production bases in China and Taiwan.

Catcher pointed out that its plants in Taiwan manufacture many products including notebook and smartphone chassis, but the capacity is expected to be fully utilized within a year and therefore the company is looking to further expand capacity.