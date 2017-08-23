Another reform implementation drops India PC market to all-time low in 2Q17, says IDC

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

The overall India traditional PC shipments for the second quarter 2017 stood at 1.75 million units, which is an 18.9% decline on quarter and an 18% drop over the same period last year, according to IDC.

The consumer PC market recorded an overall shipment of 0.81 million units in the second quarter 2017, which is 22.7% lower compared to the same period last year and a 22.6% decline sequentially.

"Outlook on discretionary spending remained optimistic; however, the channel partners remained cautious and planned for de-stocking due to the impact of the GST implementation, which led to lesser sell-in for the second quarter 2017," said Manish Yadav , associate research manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The overall commercial PC market registered a shipment of 0.94 million units in the second quarter 2017. With the lack of fulfillment of special projects and slowness observed in government spending, the commercial PC market declined by 13.4% on year and 15.3% on quarter in the second quarter 2017. "GST implementation has impacted the business in India even as the effect of demonetization has subsided. Further, concerns related to new demand and new investment also turns as binding constraint on business sentiment," added Yadav.

Top-3 company highlights

Hewlett-Packard (HP) continued to lead the overall India traditional PC market with 33.8% share in the second quarter 2017. HP recorded the highest overall consumer market share in the last 10 quarters with 35.4% in the second quarter of 2017. This is a 6.5pp growth compared to the first quarter of 2017. HP's strong channel engagement and complete package offering of hardware, software and services for successful GST implementation made HP as one of the preferred brands in India.

Dell remained second with 17.7% market share in the overall India traditional PC market in the second quarter 2017. Dell was also impacted by GST implementation and hence took an opportunity to liquidate their excess inventory in traditional IT channels. However, with slower demand than expected in the latter half of the first quarter, Dell took a cautious call of stock reversal and postponed their sell-in until the third quarter of 2017. Owing to this, the vendor observed a decline of 57.8% on quarter in the second quarter of 2017 in terms of shipments.

Lenovo held onto the third spot, with a 16.9% market share in the overall India traditional PC market in the second quarter 2017. However, the vendor was ranked as the number two brand in the overall consumer segment with a market share of 17.4% in the second quarter 2017. Lenovo's market share in the consumer segment grew by 1.3pp on quarter in the second quarter 2017, owing to increased shipments in the latter part of the quarter. With Lenovo's focus on enhancing device security and performance, it will look to thrive in the commercial segment moving ahead.

The India traditional PC market is looking to recover in due course of time post GST implementation. Seasonality aided by increase in consumer spending along with fulfillment of ELCOT and other state owned education projects are anticipated to drive growth for the India traditional PC market. "Demand for PCs would be fuelled by small business buying as this segment of business users would look to comply with GST norms which came in effect from July 1 2017," added Yadav.