Chassis maker Waffer sees sales gain momentum in June

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Notebook chassis maker Waffer Technology saw its revenues grow 2.48% on month and 39.02% on year to NT$247 million (US$8.1 million) in June. For the first half of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.38 billion, up 32.22% from a year earlier.

In the past few years Waffer turned its business focus from chassis to niche products including car-use displays, and has also recently entered into the production of car-use security components.

The company's car-use security components have already been certified by clients and will begin shipments later in 2017.

In 2017, Waffer expects its magnesium-aluminum-alloy chassis to enjoy increasing demand from high-end and enterprise notebooks. The company also entered into the supply chain of games consoles and VR devices in 2017 and will supply metal chassis for these devices.

At the end of 2016, Waffer sold its plants in Shanghai, China because of high labor costs and earned a non-operating income of NT$1.24 billion to help cover its losses. Waffer is planning to invest NT$500 over the next 2-3 years to establish new plants in Ma'anshan, China.