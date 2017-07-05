China poly-Si solar wafer makers shifting to diamond wire slicing

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

China-based solar-grade polycrystalline silicon wafer makers are replacing slurry slicing with diamond wire slicing and many of them will completely use diamond wire slicing around the end of 2017, according to industry sources.

The change in the method of slicing ingots into wafers is because the number of sliced wafers using diamond wire is about 20% more than that using slurry, which means reduced production cost, the sources said.

Since poly-Si solar wafer prices have been dropping, China-based makers have been under pressure to reduce production cost and therefore have moved faster than originally scheduled in replacing slurry with diamond wire, the sources noted.

While adoption of diamond wire slicing results in increase in output of solar wafers by about 20%, first-tier China-based solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer makers, mainly Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials and Zhonghuan Semiconductor, are expanding production capacities, the sources noted.

Consequently, in terms of China-based makers' output, the ratio of mono-Si solar wafers to poly-Si ones is expected to rise from 2:8 in 2016 to 4:6 in 2017, the sources indicated.