Breakthrough in MCCE process to enhance competitiveness of DW-sliced poly-Si wafers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

A breakthrough in MCCE (metal-catalyzed chemical etching) technology used in the production of diamond wire (DW)-sliced poly-Si wafers has enhanced significantly the competitiveness of such wafers against mono-Si wafers, according to industry sources.

Prices of poly-Si wafers dropped significantly in the first half of 2017 as a number of China-based PV power-generating plants chose to use PV modules made of mono-Si wafers due to their competitive prices.

However, efforts by China-based makers to replac slurry slicing with DW cutting process have brought down the production costs, as well as prices, for poly-Si wafers, and consequently demand has significantly risen since the end of the second quarter of 2017, the sources noted.

The use of DW-sliced poly-Si wafers in production of solar cells entails adjustment in texturing process by adopting either MCCE or RIE (reactive ion etching) technology, the sources explained.

While both MCCE and RIE technologies are actually in trial use, there is significant breakthrough in MCCE. As a result, China-based GCL-Poly Energy Holdings is expected to offer DW-sliced poly-Si wafers treated by MCCE technology in advance in 2018, enabling poly-Si solar cell makers to use such wafers without adjusting texturing process.

In addition, GCL-Poly is developing DW-sliced black poly-Si wafers and plans to kick off production in the first quarter of 2018. GCL-Poly expects production cost for such a black wafer to be higher than that for a non-black wafer by only CNY0.1 (US$0.015).

Meanwhile, China-based maker CSI indicated that power consumed in growing solar-grade mono-Si ingots is 75kWh/kg for a monthly output of three tons from a single crystal-growing furnace, and 12kWh/kg for poly-Si ingot for a monthly production of nine tons.