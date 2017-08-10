TSMC July revenues fall to 3-month low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) saw its July revenues fall to a three-month low of NT$71.61 billion (US$2.36 billion).

TSMC's revenues for July 2017 represented decreases of 14.9% sequentially and 6.3% on year. Revenues for the first seven months of the year totaled NT$519.38 billion, rising 3.5% from the same period in 2016.

Market watchers expect TSMC to see revenues pick up starting August, driven by shipments for 10nm products.

Shipments of TSMC's 10nm chips are set to boom starting the third quarter of 2017, company co-CEO CC Wei said at an investors meeting in mid-July. The foundry expects 10nm as a ratio of company revenues to reach 10% in the third quarter, up from only 1% in the second quarter.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$8.12 billion and US$8.22 billion in the third quarter, up nearly 16% on quarter. For all of 2017, the foundry forecast revenues will increase 5-10% from the record high of NT$947.94 billion set in 2016.