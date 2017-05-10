TSMC April revenues decrease

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) revenues for April 2017 fell to a new low in 37 months.

TSMC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$56.87 billion (US$1.88 billion) for April 2017, down 33.8% sequentially and 14.9% on year. Revenues totaled NT$290.79 billion for the first four months of 2017, rising 7.6% from a year earlier.

TSMC expects to post an 8-9% sequential drop in consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017. Demand will be weaker than the prior quarter due to supply chain inventory management during the second quarter and mobile product seasonality, said TSMC SVP and CFO Lora Ho.

TSMC has also revised downward its forecast for 2017 global foundry growth to 5% from 7%, citing elevated inventory in the supply chain. Nevertheless, the foundry's target of a 5-10% increase in 2017 sales remains unchanged.