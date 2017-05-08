Taipei, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 00:10 (GMT+8)
VIS expects to post another sequential drop in 2Q17 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Seasonality dragged down Vanguard International Semiconductor's (VIS) revenues in the first quarter of 2017, which saw a sequential decrease of about 5%. The specialty IC foundry expects to post another sequential drop in second-quarter revenues.

VIS forecast revenues for the second quarter of 2017 will be between NT$5.85 billion (US$193.9 million) and NT$6.25 billion, which will represent close to a 6.6% decrease from the NT$6.26 billion reported for the first quarter. Gross margin and operating margin will be 29-31% and 17-19%, respectively, during the quarter.

VIS attributed its less-optimistic outlook to an unfavorable foreign currency exchange and customers' cautious wafer foundry demand.

VIS' gross margin slid to 32.1% in the first quarter of 2017, due to a combination of factors including the strong NT dollar, falling production utilization rates, rising labor costs and higher wafer costs. The company generated net profits of NT$1.15 billion in the first quarter - the lowest in five quarters - with EPS coming to NT$0.70.

Sales generated from LCD driver IC products accounted for 45% of VIS' overall revenues in the first quarter, compared with 50% in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the sales proportion for power management chips grew to 47% from 43% in the prior quarter.

