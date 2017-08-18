China market: IoT chip demand promising, says ARM CEO

Jean Chu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Shipments of ARM-based mobile chips from China-based chipmakers have been rising rapidly along with the country's fast-growing IC design industry over the past 10 years, according to Simon Segars, CEO for the processor IP vendor. Shipments of ARM-based IoT chips from the China industry are also expected to see explosive growth in coming years, said Segars.

Demand for ARM-based chips for IoT and connected devices will be growing robustly in China, Segars indicated. Development of new IoT-based products will be driving the penetration of IoT over the next several years.

Taking handset chips for example, China-based fabless firms have enhanced the capability of developing their own SoC products based on the ARM architecture over the past 10 years, with shipments of ARM-based chips from China's handset industry jumping 100-fold, Segars noted.

In addition to being the largest handset market worldwide, China has become the largest production base with many of its local firms being the world's major handset manufacturers, Segars said. China also has a great potential to serve as the leading market and manufacturing base for IoT and connected devices, Segars said.

Following its acquisition by SoftBank, ARM has been stepping up its R&D efforts to accelerate the deployment of IoT devices, Segars noted. ARM also plans to form a joint venture with its China-based partners enabling the partners to participate in the development of next-generation chip technologies, Segars said.

Besides, ARM has participated in an investment fund in China which will deepen further ARM's roots in the region. ARM announced jointly with China's Hopu Investments the launch of the Hopu-ARM Innovation Fund in February 2017. The Hopu-ARM Innovation Fund has drawn investments from a leading Chinese sovereign wealth fund, and international and domestic China-based investment institutions and companies.

The aim of the Hopu-ARM fund is to invest in emerging technology companies and startups in China and globally to accelerate the development and deployment of emerging applications in areas such as the IoT, autonomous vehicles, cloud computing, Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI). The fund is a key part of ARM's commitment in China, Segars added.

Arm CEO Simon Segars

Photo: Digitimes file photo