Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
MediaTek July revenues down over 13%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

MediaTek saw its July revenues decrease 13.4% sequentially due mainly to weak shipments of its mobile chips for smartphones.

MediaTek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.97 billion (US$627.3 million) for July 2017, down 23.6% on year. Revenues totaled NT$133.13 billion for the first seven months of the year, falling 13.1% from the same period in 2016.

MediaTek expects to post revenue growth of 2-10% sequentially to between NT$59.2 billion and NT$63.9 billion in the third quarter of 2017, with gross margin ranging from 34% to 37%. The company saw its second-quarter revenues increase 3.6% sequentially to NT$58.08 billion, while gross margin grew to 35% from 33.5% in the first quarter.

Market watchers expect MediaTek's monthly revenues to return to over NT$20 billion in August and September.

Realtime news

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Bits + chips | 5h ago

  • Macronix intros new OctaFlash to power instant-on applications

    Bits + chips | 5h 2min ago

  • Nvidia invests in China self-driving startup

    IT + CE | 5h 4min ago

  • Darfon nets NT$0.82 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 18min ago

  • NSP sees net loss per share of NT$1.83 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

  • GET sees net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • CPT, HannStar July revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory optimistic about 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • Foxconn to work with Rockwell Automation for Wisconsin plants

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • Giga Solar July revenues down on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 6min ago

  • GCS optimistic about GaAs demand for VCSEL, data center applications

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • Quanta Storage showcases own-brand SSD

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link