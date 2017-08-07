MediaTek July revenues down over 13%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 7 August 2017]

MediaTek saw its July revenues decrease 13.4% sequentially due mainly to weak shipments of its mobile chips for smartphones.

MediaTek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.97 billion (US$627.3 million) for July 2017, down 23.6% on year. Revenues totaled NT$133.13 billion for the first seven months of the year, falling 13.1% from the same period in 2016.

MediaTek expects to post revenue growth of 2-10% sequentially to between NT$59.2 billion and NT$63.9 billion in the third quarter of 2017, with gross margin ranging from 34% to 37%. The company saw its second-quarter revenues increase 3.6% sequentially to NT$58.08 billion, while gross margin grew to 35% from 33.5% in the first quarter.

Market watchers expect MediaTek's monthly revenues to return to over NT$20 billion in August and September.