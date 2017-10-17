China IIoT market to see 20% CAGR in next four years

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

In line with the advent of the Industry 4.0 era, China is aggressively gearing up for the development of IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) applications to accelerate industrial upgrades and transformations, with its domestic IIoT market scale estimated to experience a CAGR of 20% during 2016-201, according to a report issued by China-based Qianzhan Industry Research Institute.

The report cited declining labor productivity, thinning demographic dividend, and spiraling production cost as the major factors driving China authorities to step up promoting industrial upgrades and transformations. The government has come up with a spate of policies associated with its "Made in China 2025" program to effectively fuel innovative development of industries in the country.

IIoT is one of the major segments of IoT applications, with manufacturing, warehousing and logistics operations having to rely heavily on the IIoT advantages of collecting and analyzing the data concerning operation lines and equipment to satisfy their tracking, forecasting and pre-warning needs, according to the report.

Meanwhile, statistics compiled by China-based CCID Consulting showed that driven by policy support and strong market demand, the China IIoT market scale is estimated to reach CNY450 billion (US$68 billion) by the end of 2020. It said the key to China's booming development of IIoT applications and the rapidly expanding market scale rests with robust development of software platforms in the country.

Deployments of IIoT software platforms

To explore the huge market potentials, international industrial heavyweights have rushed to set up relevant operating platforms in China. Germany's Siemens, for instance, launched in 2016 its Mindsphere platform, which is an open, cloud-based operating system allowing users to connect their machines or physical infrastructures to the digital world. In March 2017, US-based General Electric (GE) also teamed up with China Telecom to debut an IIoT software platform dubbed Predix, aiming to build an open industrial Internet ecosystem and offer corporate application solutions to drive the digital transformation of China's industrial manufacturing.

Sany Heavy Industry, the largest engineering machinery maker in China, inaugurated its Root Cloud Platform in February 2017 to provide traditional enterprises with high-efficiency equipment analysis and forecast, and render them operational support, ranging from product design, production, equipment leasing and maintenance, and big data analysis.

In April this year, China-based Haier Group also released its Cloud of Smart Manufacture Operation Platform (COSMO Plat) to integrate the resources of users and developers of manufacturing equipment to facilitate smart manufacturing.

Besides software platforms, network standards also count significantly in bolstering the development of IIoT applications. While such standards as Fieldbus, EtherCAT and TSN, and IO-Link have been widely discussed in the market, China's Huawei has come out with its Agile IoT Solution based on SDN architecture, allowing users to transmit data through Agile IoT gateways and to Agile Controller which connects IoT devices, sensors, terminals and gateways to integrate the entire IIoT operations.