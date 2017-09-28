MediaTek smartphone chipset MT6739 debuts in India

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 28 September 2017]

MediaTek has introduced its MT6739chipset at India Mobile Congress 2017, the first mobile conference of its kind in the region. The quad-core system on chip (SoC) is built for India's rapidly growing 4G market, according to the chip vendor.

The MT6739 features a WorldMode LTE Cat.4 modem, dual camera photography and 18:9 display support. MT6739 is a quad-core 64bit ARM Cortex-A53 processor and operates up to 1.5GHz. The chipset delivers a package of features for entry-4G smartphone users in India, said MediaTek.

It supports dual VoLTE and Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) with either 4G+4G (L+L) or 4G+3G (L+W). It enables the latest 18:9 display with HD+ resolution, allowing smartphone designers to create premium-looking smartphone styles. New connectivity technologies including eMBMS, HPUE and 600MHz LTE frequency are all supported.

"Consumers expect smartphones to do more than ever before. That's why we designed the smartphone chipsets with features to let you share, do and capture more and at the same time plug in less," said Finbarr Moynihan, general manager of International Corporate Sales, MediaTek. "Our latest offering in India allows OEMs and ODMs to create 4G-entry smartphones that deliver premium features that provide high-end value at affordable prices."

Bringing Helio P23 to India

A decade into the mass adoption of smartphones in India, consumers' expectations and demands are shifting. As this market enters its next phase, mid-range device are catching up to flagship smartphones in terms of features, capabilities and power consumption. In addition to MT6739, MediaTek is also introducing its Helio P23 chipset to India. MT6739 and Helio P23-enabled devices will be available in India and the global market by end of this year, according to the chip vendor.

Support for India's fast-growing mobile industry

Recently, MediaTek opened a new office in Bangalore to expand its presence in India, and activated a smartphone design training program for Indian talent. The training program, created in collaboration with India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Indian Cellular Association (ICA) and Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), developed talent for India's fast-growing handset industry in support of the "Make in India" initiative, MediaTek said.

MediaTek said it is on to its next phase of growth and expansion in India, the salience of which is being highlighted by its presence at the India Mobile Congress 2017.

MediaTek is keen to expand its presence in India.

Photo: Digitimes file photo