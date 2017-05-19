Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:45 (GMT+8)
China market: MediaTek facing keen competition in IoT sector
Claire Sung, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

In addition to facing keen competition from Qualcomm and Spreadtrum Communications in the smartphone solution market in China, MediaTek is also facing increasing challenge from Huawei in China's IoT chip market, according to industry sources.

MediaTek has managed to ship its MT2503 IoT chips to the supply chain of China-based smart bike sharing firm Bluegogo, indicated the sources. The MT2503 is based around a highly integrated, ultra-small system in package (SiP) design that contains Bluetooth 3.0, multiple GNSS systems and integrated 2G modem.

However, Huawei also announced recently that it has teamed up the leading bike-sharing company Ofo and will install its NB (NarrowBand)-IoT chips and related equipment on Ofo's bicycles.

Huawei will also supply its IoT chips to another China-based bike sharing firm, 1gbx, which will enable the bike-sharing company to manage its fleet of bicycles, including smart locking, parking and maintenance.

