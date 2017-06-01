Tsinghua Unigroup chair criticizes Qualcomm for forming JV with local chipmaker

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

Tsinghua Unigroup chairman Zhao Weiguo has criticized Qualcomm's intention of forming a joint venture with fabless chip firm Leadcore Technology and two local investment firms in China, describing it as a "low-class" tactic aiming to weaken Spreadtrum Communications' competitiveness.

At a Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) event in Shanghai on June 1, Zhao expressed his strong displeasure saying "there are always some people who want to curb the development of China's local high-tech industries."

China's local chipmakers are looking to participate in the world's semiconductor industry, and agree with a division of work between companies at different tiers of the supply chain, Zhao indicated. China's chipmaking sector expects to grow with the world together, Zhao said.

However, Qualcomm's intention of teaming up with Leadcore is really upsetting, Zhao noted. Zhao believes that the JV will pose a threat to China's local chipmakers specializing in entry-level and mid-range smartphone solutions, such as Tsinghua Unigroup's unit Spreadtrum.

As the organizer of the event, GSA has responded to Zhao's remarks saying "the criticism of a competitor although not normally done in our forums is nothing unusual. China has a huge market opportunity for our industry and there will be a big fight for market share. We have no doubt that Unigroup will continue to make progress in pushing China forward and taking a global approach. And Qualcomm is of course an icon of our industry... setting the pace of innovation for our industry and setting a high bar for leadership."

Qualcomm recently announced a deal with Leadcore Technology, Jianguang Asset Management (JAC Capital) and Wise Road Capital to form a JV - JLQ Technology - which will focus on the design, packaging, testing, customer support and sales related to chipsets for mass-tier smartphones designed and sold into China.

JLQ Technology will combine Qualcomm’s technology and product portfolio with Leadcore’s accomplished R&D capability as well as deep relationships in China, JAC Capital’s wide connections in the Chinese financial circle, and Wise Road Capital’s financial and industry eco-system resources home and abroad. The JV will be registered in Gui’an New Area in Guizhou Province. The formation of the JV is subject to the approval by relevant authorities, and the parties currently anticipate that it will be completed later in 2017.