Qualcomm announces advanced fingerprint scanning and authentication technology

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Qualcomm has announced its next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions which bring new and enhanced features to the previous generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Sense ID fingerprint technology. The suite of features consists of sensors for Display, Glass and Metal, detection of directional gestures, and underwater fingerprint match and device wake-up.

Qualcomm claimed it is also the first commercially announced integrated ultrasonic-based mobile solution to detect heart beat and blood flow for improved mobile authentication experiences.

The Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensor for Display is the mobile industry’s first commercially announced multi-functional ultrasonic solution capable of scanning through OLED display stacks of up to 1200-micron, along with enrolling and matching, and Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Glass and Metal are the first commercially announced to scan through up to 800µm of cover glass and up to 650µm of aluminum, an improvement over the previous generation’s 400µm capability for glass or metal.

Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors are designed as both an integrated solution with Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile platforms, and as standalone sensors that can be used with other non-Snapdragon platforms. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Glass and Metal are designed to be compatible with the recently announced Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms, and Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Display, Glass and Metal are designed to be compatible with future Snapdragon mobile platforms and non-Snapdragon platforms.

The new suite of features, compared to the previous generation, supports more design flexibility for operators and OEMs by making it easier to differentiate products with unique form factors and advanced features and designs. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Glass and Metal are expected to be available to OEMs later in June, and are expected to arrive in commercial devices in the first half of 2018. Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensor for Display is expected to be available for OEMs to evaluate in the fourth quarter of 2017.

With Vivo Communication Technology, Qualcomm will be demonstrating Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Display and Metal using modified versions of the VIVO XPlay 6. Qualcomm will also be demonstrating Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Glass using a modified device designed for demo purposes only. All demonstrations can be found at Qualcomm Technologies’ booth at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.

“We are excited to announce Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors because they can be designed to support sleeker, cutting-edge form factors, unique mobile authentication experiences, and enhanced security authentication,” said Seshu Madhavapeddy, VP of product management for Qualcomm Technologies. “This provides OEMs and operators with the ability to offer truly distinct, differentiated devices with added value on truly groundbreaking new devices.”