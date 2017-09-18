MediaTek to unveil 5G prototype chip by end-2017

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 September 2017]

MediaTek is expected to complete development of its 5G prototype chip by the end of 2017, and is gearing up for trials of its 5G solutions in 2018, according to industry sources.

MediaTek's 5G SoC solutions will be available in time when telecom carriers launch their 5G mobile communication services, noted TL Lee, GM of the company's wireless communication department, in a recent interview with Digitimes. "MediaTek is aggressively participating in related activities of 3GPP, seeking to make contributions to the development of 5G network products and specifications and secure a presence in the commercialization of 5G mobile communication services."

Earlier in 2017, MediaTek disclosed it is teaming with Nokia to develop a next-generation mobile communication system for 5G technology. The pair will work together to develop a standards-compliant pre-commercial platform for 5G new radio (NR) communications technology beginning 2018.

MediaTek in mid-2016 announced its participation in China Mobile's 5G Joint Innovation Center project. Earlier in the year, MediaTek also disclosed it will collaborate with Japan's NTT DoCoMo on future 5G deployment.

Rival Spreadtrum Communications is also looking to launch its 5G prototype chips in 2018, company ATP VP Yi Kang was quoted in previous reports. Spreadtrum will partner with China Mobile, and telecom equipment suppliers including Huawei, Ericsson and ZTE to develop and conduct trials of 5G technology.

Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf remarked recently that the first mass-market 5G smartphones are expected to become available commercially by 2019 instead of the previously-estimated 2020 timeline. Network operators in Japan, South Korea and the US are gearing up for the launch of their 5G services in 2019.

Qualcomm has just announced its 5G NR mmWave prototype system that will be utilized in upcoming 3GPP-based 5G NR interoperability testing and over-the-air trials with infrastructure vendors and network operators starting in the second half of 2017.