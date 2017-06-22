Taipei, Friday, June 23, 2017 08:53 (GMT+8)
Taiwan IC design houses seeing orders pick up
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design houses have seen customer orders pick up on seasonality with some expected to post sequential revenue growth of 10% or more in the third quarter, according to industry sources.

In addition to a seasonal pickup in smartphone demand, upcoming roll-outs of new PC and notebook models have stimulated demand for related ICs, said the sources. Many fabless Taiwan-based firms have seen improvements in order visibility for the third quarter, the sources indicated.

MediaTek, which has over 50% of its revenues generated from the China market, has seen demand from China's handset market warm up recently, the sources noted. Besides, MediaTek has obtained new mobile chip orders from first-tier smartphone vendors, while shipments of its new handset solutions are kicking off.

Revenues at MediaTek are forecast to rebound above US$20 billion (US$657.2 million) per month during the third quarter, with quarterly shipments of its smartphone SoCs set to return to 110-120 million units, the sources indicated. Along with the revenue growth, MediaTek's gross margin is expected to stop falling and start to rise in the third quarter, the sources said.

Other Taiwan-based IC design houses including Novatek Microelectronics, Himax Technologies, FocalTech Systems, ILI Technology (Ilitek) and Sitronix Technology have also enjoyed substantial growth in customer orders with revenues starting to rise in June, the sources identified. These companies are expected to see their third-quarter revenues reach their peak for 2017, the sources said.

